IBM Retirement Fund Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 40.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences stock opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of -101.08 and a beta of 1.46.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,164 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $111,895.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,051,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,364 shares of company stock worth $8,913,282. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAS. TheStreet raised EXACT Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

