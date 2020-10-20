ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. BofA Securities lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.44.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

