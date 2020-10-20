IBM Retirement Fund Has $494,000 Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $503,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,626.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,653 shares of company stock worth $18,767,368. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.88.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $221.63 on Tuesday. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $156.63 and a one year high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.83.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

