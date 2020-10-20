IBM Retirement Fund Buys 646 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Insulet were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Insulet by 168.6% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Insulet by 141.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 14.2% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,327 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Stephens increased their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $248.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.33. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $255.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 887.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

