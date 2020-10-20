IBM Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dover by 94.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 113.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $112.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.70.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.