Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $321.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.56 and a 200 day moving average of $340.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

