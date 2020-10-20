Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.65.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $321.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.65, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.56 and a 200 day moving average of $340.73.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,738,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.19, for a total value of $46,607.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,048,008.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,970 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,962 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 7.6% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,551,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
Read More: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.