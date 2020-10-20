Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 47,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Aptiv by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV stock opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aptiv from $63.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.74.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.