IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,735 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $194,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TransUnion by 264.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in TransUnion by 37.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,704,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after purchasing an additional 459,869 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $23,911,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransUnion by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,611,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,245,000 after purchasing an additional 245,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $84.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.76 and its 200-day moving average is $83.34.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,914 shares of company stock worth $3,936,572. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.42.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

