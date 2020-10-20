Diversified Trust Co Sells 19,897 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,897 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the second quarter worth $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 166.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

ET stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

