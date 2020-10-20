Raymond James Trust N.A. Invests $367,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $2,808,733.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $113.00 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $96.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 491.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

