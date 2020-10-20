Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 860.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 96 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.46 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.67, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $341.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $348.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.76.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

