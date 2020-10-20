Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 255 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 52.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,244,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,112,000 after purchasing an additional 739,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

