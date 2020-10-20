Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vicor were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,055,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,883,000 after purchasing an additional 483,012 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 450,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 191,105 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,001,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 59,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 318,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110,731 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $84.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.23 and a beta of 0.74. Vicor Corp has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $90.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.64.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $187,286.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

VICR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

