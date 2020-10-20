Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Position Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH opened at $79.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

