Great Panther Mining (GPL) & Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Great Panther Mining (NYSE: GPL) is one of 79 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Great Panther Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Great Panther Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Panther Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Great Panther Mining Competitors 649 1846 1943 105 2.33

Great Panther Mining presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 239.17%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Great Panther Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Panther Mining is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Great Panther Mining $198.65 million -$91.02 million -4.27 Great Panther Mining Competitors $6.15 billion $776.64 million -11.63

Great Panther Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Great Panther Mining. Great Panther Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Great Panther Mining has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Panther Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.42, suggesting that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Great Panther Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Panther Mining -26.26% 8.41% 3.13% Great Panther Mining Competitors -9.22% 2.84% 0.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Great Panther Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Great Panther Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico. Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃ³n, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019. Great Panther Mining Limited was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

