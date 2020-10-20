Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,197,000 after buying an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Medifast by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,148,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,064,000 after buying an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Medifast stock opened at $152.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.18. Medifast Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.29.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.75 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 68.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

