Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $824,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $200,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 860.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

In other news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 152,005 shares of company stock worth $11,157,638. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

