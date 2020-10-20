Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc (NYSE:GHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd by 5.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%.

PGIM Global Short Duration Hgh Yd Fd Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

