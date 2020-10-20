Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 334.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 25.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTRG shares. BidaskClub cut Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

