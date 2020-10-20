Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $894,000 Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOX. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 301.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 207.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $102.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.51 and a 52 week high of $111.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

