DNB Asset Management AS Has $301,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,037,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,670,000 after purchasing an additional 904,370 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,478,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 213,855 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 34.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,202,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,533 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,685,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 57,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 221.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,099,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Unum Group stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

