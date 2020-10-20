Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Blucora worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Blucora by 182.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,880,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Blucora by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,572,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after acquiring an additional 126,383 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blucora by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 693,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 45,698 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. Blucora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 43.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,311 shares in the company, valued at $334,401.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher William Walters acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $200,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

