21,083 Shares in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2020

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth about $11,026,000. Institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 15,586 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $326,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 488,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $7,821,716.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,894,528 shares of company stock worth $157,207,783. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.97.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

