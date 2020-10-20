DNB Asset Management AS Sells 23,875 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Xerox were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xerox by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 48,033.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 28,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 736,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,075 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 31.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 12.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 706,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

