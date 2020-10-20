PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 128.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 853.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 347.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $134.32 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $138.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.