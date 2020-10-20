LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.24% of LSI Industries worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LSI Industries by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in LSI Industries by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. LSI Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

