Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,138 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,138 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $1,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 179,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.78, a P/E/G ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded CyberArk Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

