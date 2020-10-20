LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 316.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,815 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of LSI Industries worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in LSI Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. LSI Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

