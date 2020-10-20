Short Interest in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Increases By 28.8%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.01 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 177.54% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $6,589,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 243.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 258,546 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,561,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 297.9% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 211,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 158,346 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,201,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 153,740 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

