Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Down 12.6% in September

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,240,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 15th total of 12,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 211.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ally Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $33.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

