Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1,078.6% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIZZ stock opened at $84.48 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

