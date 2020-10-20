IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 27.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 335 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $128.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.97. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.62.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total value of $393,271.20. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,979,883. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

