IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,177 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 35,591 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $4,235,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,005,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,980 shares of company stock valued at $45,733,124. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.17. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $131.81. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.21.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

