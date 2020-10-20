IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,084,000 after buying an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $82,733,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $5,222,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,909,000 after buying an additional 979,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,548,000 after buying an additional 692,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTR opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $73.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

