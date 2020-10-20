Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 1,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 60,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 418,000 shares of company stock worth $140,864,550 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $345.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $383.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $308.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $389.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

