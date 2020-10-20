IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,726 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,010 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.70.

LVS stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 102.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $98.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

