IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,308 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in International Paper by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

Shares of IP opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55. International Paper Co has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

