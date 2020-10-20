TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.00.

Shares of TDG opened at $484.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $495.15 and its 200-day moving average is $430.53.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.55, for a total transaction of $4,835,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,924,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total value of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

