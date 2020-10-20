Diversified Trust Co Takes Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

TGH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

TGH stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Textainer Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 3.83%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

