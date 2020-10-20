IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,026 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 189.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $81.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $929.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.14 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PNW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.