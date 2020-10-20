Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,534.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

