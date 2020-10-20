IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,182 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Crown by 8,022.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 1,421.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Crown by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $84.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.15.

In related news, insider Didier Sourisseau sold 5,600 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $417,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

