IBM Retirement Fund Has $532,000 Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Celanese by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3,158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 408.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $87,502.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,184.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $128.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

