IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PINS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $88,499,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $54,948,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 97.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,657,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $46.35. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.75 and a quick ratio of 11.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $4,626,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,630,609 shares of company stock valued at $173,086,369.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

