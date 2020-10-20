EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Boosted by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after buying an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $342.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $1,001,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,513.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,494. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

