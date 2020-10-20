IBM Retirement Fund Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 329.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director P.W. Parker bought 10,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.32 per share, for a total transaction of $233,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

