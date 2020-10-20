IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amcor were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $68,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 158.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.09.

In other Amcor news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $551,126.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

