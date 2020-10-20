IBM Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $85,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on IMMU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright cut Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

IMMU opened at $87.61 on Tuesday. Immunomedics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.64 and a beta of 2.90.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

