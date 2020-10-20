IBM Retirement Fund Buys 1,255 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 191.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,513,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,884,000 after purchasing an additional 994,314 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,036,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth approximately $24,569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $90.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

