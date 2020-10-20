MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $539.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $480.55 and a 200 day moving average of $482.73. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $561.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.88.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total value of $14,434,864.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

